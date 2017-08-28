Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Veteran Trainer's Dual Pack Announced

Also, how to get an exclusive Marshadow from Gamestop!

08.28.17 - 11:41 PM

Nintendo has announced thatandwill be bundled together in a special Veteran Trainer's Dual Pack. This set comes packaged with both games, as well as 16 art cards and a download code for 200 Poké Balls (and if you're like me, you may be saying "impressive" to yourself in a Darth Vader voice).

In addition, beginning on October 9th and lasting until the 23rd, trainers who visit their local Gamestop will be able to receive a download code to add the mysterious Mythical Pokémon Marshadow to their Pokémon Sun and Moon collection. Marshadow is a Fighting/Ghost-type Pokémon that comes with its signature move, Spectral Thief, and holds a Z-crystal, Marshadium-Z. As usual, players can redeem the code via Sun and Moon's Mystery Gift feature.

Stay tuned to RPGFan for more news about the Pokémon series of games.



