RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Veteran Trainer's Dual Pack Announced
Also, how to get an exclusive Marshadow from Gamestop!
08.28.17 - 11:41 PM

Nintendo has announced that Poké'mon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon will be bundled together in a special Veteran Trainer's Dual Pack. This set comes packaged with both games, as well as 16 art cards and a download code for 200 Poké Balls (and if you're like me, you may be saying "impressive" to yourself in a Darth Vader voice).

pokemon ultra sun moon veteran trainers dual pack

In addition, beginning on October 9th and lasting until the 23rd, trainers who visit their local Gamestop will be able to receive a download code to add the mysterious Mythical Pokémon Marshadow to their Pokémon Sun and Moon collection. Marshadow is a Fighting/Ghost-type Pokémon that comes with its signature move, Spectral Thief, and holds a Z-crystal, Marshadium-Z. As usual, players can redeem the code via Sun and Moon's Mystery Gift feature.

