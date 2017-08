Ys SEVEN PC Review

Happy Ys day!

08.30.17 - 10:16 AM

One of RPGFan's most beloved series, thegames have always been very popular here. The PC version oflaunches today.

One of the series's many fans, Robert Fenner, delivers his thoughts on this port below. Check out what he thought in his review, and prepare to go on another adventure with Adol and Dogi!