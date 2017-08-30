Sega Announces Yakuza: Kiwami 2, Yakuza Online

It's a good day to be a Sega fan!

Earlier this week, Yakuza Studio, known officially as Ryu ga Gotoku Studio, announced that work has started on three new projects,, a remaster of the original, a free-to-play mobile and PC game, and, an action adventure game based on the Fist of the North Star anime.

Yakuza: Kiwami 2, a remake of the original Yakuza 2, is set to release in Japan on December 7. Not content with being a simple remake, Kiwami 2 is being rebuilt in the "Dragon Engine," the same engine that was used to create Yakuza 6: The Song of Life. New features for the game include a "Truth of Majima Goro" scenario, in which fan favorite character Majima Goro will be playable, along with a slew of new never before told stories, and a new voice cast. Japanese alternative metal band SiM will be handling the new theme for the game. A limited edition version of the game has also been announced, which includes the following,

The base Yakuza: Kiwami 2 game

A three disc "Kiwami" CD set



A set of ten business cards featuring characters from Kiwami 2



Downloadable content featuring exclusive costumes, weapons, and characters, along with a one million yen in-game bonus



PlayStation 4 theme and avatars

A Yakuza: Kiwami 2 limited edition PlayStation 4 is set to be released as well, which comes in either Glacier White or Jet Black, for a 500 gigabyte model, or the 1 terabyte model.

For the first entry in the "New Yakuza Series," Sega is also working on Yakuza Online, a free-to-play title with item-based micro-transactions. Set in Kamurocho, Tokyo after the events of Yakuza 6, the story will follow a new protagonist named Ichiban Kasuga, an Orphan who is enamored with the yakuza lifestyle after being saved by a member of the Aragawa yakuza at a young age. Coming back to Kamurocho after serving a 17 year prison sentence, Kasuga is now determined to take back his city.

While no western release dates have been announced, Sega recently ran a survey to study interest on a potential western release for Kiwami 2 and Yakuza Online. While the results of this survey have yet to be revealed, western fans have been vocal about their interest. Stay tuned to RPGFan for any and all news on the Yakuza series!



