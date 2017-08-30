Guild Wars 2 Celebrates Fifth Anniversary; New Developer Diary Released

Five years and a new expansion on the way.

08.30.17 - 8:18 PM

Arenanet's popular MMORPGis currently celebrating its fifth anniversary since first launching in 2012. In that five-year timespan, Arenanet has released over 60 free content updates, as well as theexpansion. On August 28th, the company held a "Guild Chat" livestream to reminisce over's history leading up to the forthcoming second expansion,, which will release on September 22nd of this year. Check out the archived stream below.

Speaking of Path of Fire, Arenanet also released a pair of Developer Diaries highlighting the expansion's new features. The first of these focuses on Elite Specializations, and the second is all about Mounts. Give them both a watch, and be sure to check back with us as we provide more coverage of Guild Wars 2.