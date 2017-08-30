Peter Triezenberg Lost Sphear To Appear at PAX West, New Gameplay Trailer Released

Restore a world, Chrono Trigger style.

08.30.17 - 8:36 PM



Tokyo RPG Factory's second title, Lost Sphear, is set to make an appearance at PAX West (which takes place from September 1st through the 4th). Attendees will be able to take pictures with the game's characters and pick up a T-shirt from Square Enix's booth if they pre-ordered the game. In case you aren't able to attend PAX West, there will be a livestream via Twitch on Sunday, September 3rd at 2 PM Pacific time. In the meantime, you can check out a new gameplay trailer for Lost Sphear below. Stay tuned to RPGFan for more information on Lost Sphear. The game will launch for PS4, Switch, and PC on January 23rd in the West.



