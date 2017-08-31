RPGFan
John Alas
Fire Emblem Warriors Western Release Date and Special Edition Revealed
Countless foes will soon perish.
08.31.17 - 1:33 AM

Nintendo has announced that Fire Emblem Warriors will be released in North America and Europe on October 20th for Switch and New 3DS, while Japan is set to receive the title on September 28th.

fire emblem warriors release date special edition

A special edition pictured above was also revealed, including the game software, three CD's featuring a selection of the game's soundtrack, 25 5x7 premium character art cards with a holding case and a dual sided poster showing each character's debut game with one side in English and the other in Japanese.

Stay tuned to RPGFan for more Fire Emblem series updates!


