Fire Emblem Warriors Western Release Date and Special Edition Revealed

Countless foes will soon perish.

08.31.17 - 1:33 AM

Nintendo has announced thatwill be released in North America and Europe on October 20th for Switch and New 3DS, while Japan is set to receive the title on September 28th.

A special edition pictured above was also revealed, including the game software, three CD's featuring a selection of the game's soundtrack, 25 5x7 premium character art cards with a holding case and a dual sided poster showing each character's debut game with one side in English and the other in Japanese.

Stay tuned to RPGFan for more Fire Emblem series updates!



