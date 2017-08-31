Fire Emblem Warriors Western Release Date and Special Edition RevealedCountless foes will soon perish.08.31.17 - 1:33 AM
Nintendo has announced that Fire Emblem Warriors
will be released in North America and Europe on October 20th for Switch and New 3DS, while Japan is set to receive the title on September 28th.
A special edition pictured above was also revealed, including the game software, three CD's featuring a selection of the game's soundtrack, 25 5x7 premium character art cards with a holding case and a dual sided poster showing each character's debut game with one side in English and the other in Japanese.
