Michael Sollosi
Retro Encounter 98: Ultimate Weapons
NOT starring Hulk Hogan
08.31.17 - 11:06 PM

Ultimate weapons. When you find one in an RPG, it's a symbol of accomplishment, a trophy representing high dedication and near-completion of its game. Sometimes they're lying around in a late dungeon, but most of the time players jump through strange, specific hoops to obtain them. And four RPGFan podcasters are here to talk about those weapons, those trophies, and those hoops.

Listen to hear our favorite RPG weapon war stories!

Featuring: Peter Triezenberg, Robert Fenner, Alana Hagues, Michael Sollosi

Send in your comments and questions to: retro@rpgfan.com




