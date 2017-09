Peter Triezenberg Ys VII Now Available on PC

Launch trailer contained within.

09.01.17 - 3:56 PM



Ys VII is now available for Windows PCs via Steam, GOG, and Humble Bundle, thanks to the lovely people over at XSEED Games. Be sure to pick up the game during launch week, as not only will you be supporting XSEED, but you'll get a nifty 10% discount off of the game's $24.99 USD price. Check out the launch trailer for Ys VII below, and be sure to read Robert Fenner's review as well!



