RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Ys VIII Gets PS4 Demo, Exclusive Content Trailer
Get a taste of Adol's next adventure.
09.01.17 - 3:58 PM

NIS America has released a brief new trailer for Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana. This trailer is focused on the exclusive content from the PS4 version, which include a new storyline for heroine Dana, new dungeons, and an Inferno difficulty setting. A playable demo for the game is also available on the PlayStation Network, and you can find some new screenshots in our gallery.

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana will be released for the PS4 and Vita on September 12th in the US, and on the 15th in Europe. Be sure to check out Derek Heemsbergen's review in the meantime!


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
Sunday, September 3 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
Mondays • 6pm PDT/9pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Tuesdays • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood - Omega Savage Raid
Tuesday-Thursdays • 6pm PDT/9pm EDT
Featured Content
RPGFan Reader Survey 2017
Reader Survey 2017
Tell us what you think. We can take it.
 The Last Birdling Review
The Last Birdling
Review
 Retro Encounter 98
Retro Encounter 98
Podcast
 Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana Review
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
Review
 Ys SEVEN Review
Ys SEVEN
Review
 Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series: Episode 3 Review
Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series: Episode 3
Review
 The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor Review
The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor
Review