Peter Triezenberg Ys VIII Gets PS4 Demo, Exclusive Content Trailer

Get a taste of Adol's next adventure.

09.01.17 - 3:58 PM



NIS America has released a brief new trailer for Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana. This trailer is focused on the exclusive content from the PS4 version, which include a new storyline for heroine Dana, new dungeons, and an Inferno difficulty setting. A playable demo for the game is also available on the NIS America has released a brief new trailer for. This trailer is focused on the exclusive content from the PS4 version, which include a new storyline for heroine Dana, new dungeons, and an Inferno difficulty setting. A playable demo for the game is also available on the PlayStation Network , and you can find some new screenshots in our gallery Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana will be released for the PS4 and Vita on September 12th in the US, and on the 15th in Europe. Be sure to check out Derek Heemsbergen's review in the meantime!



Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana Screenshots



Ys VIII Review









