Kitfox Game's Moon Hunters Arriving on Nintendo Switch

A co-op personality RPG, now portable!

09.01.17 - 4:00 PM

Kitfox Games has announced that its action-RPGwill be arriving on the Nintendo eShop for the Nintendo Switch sometime in the not too distant future.

Described as a "co-operative personality test", Moon Hunters will launch on the Nintendo Switch with both the base game and the Eternal Echoes DLC, allowing players to take up the mantle of the Snowdancer (a new player character), visit the One Voice Village, manipulate the snow biome, fight new enemies, and lastly, experience over a dozen new random encounters.

Exclusive to the Nintendo Switch version, three new companions will be sequestering themselves in the world, for players to seek out, that of: Bau, the familiar dog; Lingzhi, the familiar shroom; and Domovoi, the familiar snow monkey.

A trailer was also released, via Kitfox Games Youtube account, highlighting the portability of the Switch, in good humour. Check it out below!

Personally, anything layered with Mesopotamian mystique has me (the history nerd) hooked, and Moon Hunters has that in spades. I'll be keen to give it a go, when it finally drops.

Moon Hunters will retail on the Nintendo Switch at $14.99 USD. It is currently available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.



