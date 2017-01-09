RPGFan
Marcos Gaspar
NieR: Glory to Mankind Album Now Available
More NieR music! Materia Collective delivers!
09.01.17 - 4:44 PM

New from Materia Collective is the beautifully haunting arrangement album, NieR: Glory to Mankind. ROZEN and REVEN lend their talents to producing an alluring album of arranged music of tracks from NieR: Automata. The attraction of this album comes with its 13 tracks of impressive music, filled with live vocal and instrumental playing. What's even more appealing is that this is receiving a limited edition physical CD release, so make sure to pick it up if you enjoy the music as much as I did!

NieR: Glory to Mankind is available for sale at Bandcamp, iTunes, and Spotify.

Preview the music via Bandcamp too, if you're still not convinced:




