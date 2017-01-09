NieR: Glory to Mankind Album Now Available

More NieR music! Materia Collective delivers!

09.01.17 - 4:44 PM

New from Materia Collective is the beautifully haunting arrangement album,. ROZEN and REVEN lend their talents to producing an alluring album of arranged music of tracks from. The attraction of this album comes with its 13 tracks of impressive music, filled with live vocal and instrumental playing. What's even more appealing is that this is receiving a limited edition physical CD release, so make sure to pick it up if you enjoy the music as much as I did!

NieR: Glory to Mankind is available for sale at Bandcamp, iTunes, and Spotify.

Preview the music via Bandcamp too, if you're still not convinced: