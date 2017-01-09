Week in Review, 9/1/2017

Summer ends, but fall RPGs are here!

09.01.17 - 11:23 PM

The weather is getting a bit cooler, but the RPGs coming out this month are red hot. There are so many good games that are due out this September, and I can't wait for all of them. If you live in America, I hope everyone enjoys their Labor Day weekend as we bring you reviews from Robert Fenner and Derek Heemsbergen, and news stories from Peter Triezenberg and John Alas.

Alana did warn everyone that this week was Ys week, and she wasn't lying. YS VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana comes out in little over a week, but Derek Heemsbergen has his review out early for everyone to check out before buying the game. If you are still on the fence about the series, then check out Derek's review of the latest installment. Trust me when I say, you will enjoy it.

What? Two Ys reviews in the same week? It must be Christmas! Well, it's not, but its still an awesome time to be a Ys fan. If you never got a chance to play Ys SEVEN on the PSP years ago, you can now enjoy it on your PC where it seems the game really shines. Check out the rest of Robert Fenner's review on this fantastic port.

By the time you read this, unfortunately, the special edition will probably have already sold out: but you never know, so keep searching. Worse comes to worst, you just pick up the regular edition and get to enjoy the awesome mash-up of Fire Emblem and Dynasty Warriors. Whats not to love about that?

Lost Sphear is looking better and better everytime it's been shown off, and this a great relief to me and a lot of other people that love the Chrono Trigger style of gameplay. Hopefully, we won't be disappointed by Lost Sphear as many of us were with I Am Setsuna, and Lost Sphear becomes that game a lot of us have always been secretly wishing for. If anyone is attending PAX West this weekend, make sure you check the game out.

Every time I read the word ultra before these editions of Pokemon Sun and Moon my mind immediately thinks of the Killer Instinct announcer, and that makes these Pokemon games even cooler than they already are. It gets even better when you find out you can get both games bundled together that includes a DLC code for 200 Poke balls, and a promotion to get a free legendary Pokemon from your local Gamestop. If you are a Pokemon fan, that is a deal you can't beat.

And that's a wrap for this week. Be sure to check back on the front page for all your RPG news and reviews.





