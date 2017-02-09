Final Fantasy XIV Letter From The Producer Live XXXVIII Report

Ramza and Delitia are heading to Final Fantasy XIV!

09.02.17 - 11:27 PM

's Letter from the Producer Live XXXVIII aired during the 14-hour annual broadcast to celebrate the game's relaunch, and man, was it a doozy of awesome things coming to the game. Stormblood's patch 4.1,, will come out early October and will include the first 24-man Stormblood raid, a new ultimate level savage battle, new main story quests and a whole lot more.





The first and probably most important part of this new patch is the new 24-man raid named Return to Ivalice. We have known the name of this raid for some time, but now we finally have some details about it. Those that had worried that it would reference either Final Fantasy XII or Final Fantasy Tactics and not the other can put their fears to rest, since the Ivalice being used is a combination of both Final Fantasy Tactics and Final Fantasy XII. The characters involved in the story for this raid will include both Final Fantasy Tactics' main protagonists Ramza and Delita, while starting in Final Fantasy XII's main city of Rabanastre. For huge fans of these games, there is better news since Final Fantasy Tactics director Yasumi Matsuno will be writing the story scenario for this raid and character designer Akihiko Yoshida will be doing all the character designs. Fans of the Ivalice games will have a ton of fan service to look forward to this coming October.

If more hardcore raiding is your scene, then for the first time on an odd numbered patch, more end-game raiding will be added to the game in the form of The Unending Coil of Bahamut (Ultimate). This will be one fight that, from the small teaser picture (above), seems to be a fight that includes the final bosses of each tier of the Binding Coil of Bahamut: Twintania, Nael Deus Darnus, and Bahamut Prime in one amazing combination fight. Will players have to dodge divebombs, while placing meteors, all while doing a Heavensfall? Guess we will have to wait and see. It should be noted this fight will be designed for the top 1% of raiders in the game and will be tuned to be incredibly hard, so do not expect to beat this unless you bring your triple A game.

Of course, that's not all that will be added in patch 4.1. The normal patch cycle content will, of course, include more main story quests, and some new sidequests including my boy Hildibrand. Our ninja turtle friends the Kojin will be the first Stormblood beast tribe to offer up daily quests and rewards. The normal patch cycle will see some changes, as unlike most patches, no new primal will be added, and it will contain only one new dungeon called the Drowned City of Skalla. We will be getting an extreme mode version of the Royal Menagerie battle in place of a new primal. The reasoning for all of this was to lessen the work on the team so that they can concentrate on new content such as the new 24v24 man PvP mode called Rival Wings, updates to Lost Canals of Uznair, a new custom delivery client, and an update to the adventure squadrons that will let you bring your AI companions along to explore dungeons. New content is always welcome in my book.

Some of the final smaller additions to this patch will include the long awaited Shirogane housing district, swimming in residential areas, cross-server friends list and tells, and changes to the UI, such as moving custom currencies from inventory space hogs to the Currencies window. Patch 4.1 is shaping up to be a great addition to the game, and I can't wait to get my hands on it this October.



