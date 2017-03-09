RPGFan
Alana Hagues
Twitch Sunday: Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
Ys-y like Sunday morning.
09.03.17 - 6:32 AM

I cannot take credit for today's subheadline. I'm not nearly funny or clever enough...but what I do know is Ys is the series on RPGFan's lips right now, and we just can't get enough of it!

Following on from his review, Derek Heemsbergen is going to give us a sneak peak at the full release of Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana. The game is out on 12th September, so this will give you the chance to experience the game before it's released. If you're interested, stop by Twitch on Sunday at 10am Pacific/1pm Eastern to see what all the fuss is about! And to get you ready, you can also check out Derek's review again below!




Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
Sunday, September 3 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
Mondays • 6pm PDT/9pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Tuesdays • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood - Omega Savage Raid
Tuesday-Thursdays • 6pm PDT/9pm EDT
Featured Content
RPGFan Reader Survey 2017
Reader Survey 2017
Tell us what you think. We can take it.
 The Last Birdling Review
The Last Birdling
Review
 Retro Encounter 98
Retro Encounter 98
Podcast
 Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana Review
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
Review
 Ys SEVEN Review
Ys SEVEN
Review
 Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series: Episode 3 Review
Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series: Episode 3
Review
 The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor Review
The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor
Review