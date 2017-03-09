Twitch Sunday: Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana

Ys-y like Sunday morning.

09.03.17 - 6:32 AM

I cannot take credit for today's subheadline. I'm not nearly funny or clever enough...but what I do know is Ys is the series on RPGFan's lips right now, and we just can't get enough of it!

Following on from his review, Derek Heemsbergen is going to give us a sneak peak at the full release of Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana. The game is out on 12th September, so this will give you the chance to experience the game before it's released. If you're interested, stop by Twitch on Sunday at 10am Pacific/1pm Eastern to see what all the fuss is about! And to get you ready, you can also check out Derek's review again below!