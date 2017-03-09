Symphonic Rain Review

It's Raining M--Moe Girls?!

09.03.17 - 2:39 PM

Hallelujah! Today Dom Kim brings us a review of, Kogado Studios' visual novel/rhythm game hybrid about attending a prestigious Italian musical academy. There seems to be a supernatural twist to this one, based around the fact that this musical academy is beset by endless rain.

I hear the thunderclap of a thousand stormy weather fans pricking up their ears all at once! Or maybe my ears just popped. Look, no matter if you're fond of the rainy season or not, check out Dom's review below to see if this symphony deserves a standing ovation.



