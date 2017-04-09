RPGFan Reader Survey 2017 Complete!

An overwhelming response.

09.04.17 - 2:22 AM

And that's a wrap on our Reader Survey! We got a ton of great feedback from all of you, and appreciate everyone's time in filling it out. We got more entries than any of us expected, which is fantastic, but it also means more information to go through.

Now that the entries are closed, we're going to spend a bit of time really digging into the results and discussing what we can do to make RPGFan even better (on top of the plans we already have). Once we've sifted through them, I'm going to come back and write a detailed results post. Luckily, some of your requests are things we're already working on, and those that we weren't, we're actively discussing the best way to go about working towards.

One really popular thing was a request for more opinion pieces and features, which is good, because we have an ever-growing slate of ideas for features. In fact, you may see one sooner than you think, so stay tuned...

While we put together our thoughts and prep that Results post, we're going to be rolling out those forum badges over the next 2 weeks to those that submitted their forum name. One thing of note on the forum badges: Far more people filled out our survey who don't even use the forums, and we thank you all for doing that, even though there was no direct incentive in it for you.

In closing, I offer my heartfelt thanks to everyone who shared their opinions, and we will all do everything we can to keep making RPGFan better.





