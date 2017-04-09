RPGFan
Chris Gebauer
Minecraft: Story Mode - The Complete Adventure is Now Available on Switch
The entire first season has landed on Nintendo's hybrid console.
09.04.17 - 2:42 AM

The Telltale Games and Mojang collaboration Minecraft: Story Mode - The Complete Adventure is now available on Nintendo Switch in North America, Europe, and other territories. The release includes all eight episodes of Minecraft: Story Mode first season, the five episodes of the original season pass and the three bonus episodes from the 'Adventure Pass' add-on series.

Minecraft: Story Mode -The Complete Adventure Nintendo Switch Boxart

This is Telltale Games' first release on Nintendo's latest system and is available both at retail and digitally. It costs $39.99 in North America or the equivalent in Europe and elsewhere. In the developers own words: :

in Minecraft: Story Mode players embark on a perilous adventure across the Overworld, through the Nether, to the End, and beyond. While attempting to enter EnderCon and meet Gabriel the Warrior, Jesse and friends discover that something is wrong... something dreadful. Terror is unleashed, forcing Jesse to set out on a quest to find The Order of the Stone in hopes of saving the world from oblivion.




Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
Sunday, September 3 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
Mondays • 6pm PDT/9pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Tuesdays • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood - Omega Savage Raid
Tuesday-Thursdays • 6pm PDT/9pm EDT
Featured Content
RPGFan Reader Survey 2017
Reader Survey 2017
Complete!
 Yakuza Kiwami Review
Yakuza Kiwami
Review
 Symphonic Rain
Symphonic Rain
Review
 The Last Birdling Review
The Last Birdling
Review
 Retro Encounter 98
Retro Encounter 98
Podcast
 Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana Review
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
Review
 Ys SEVEN Review
Ys SEVEN
Review