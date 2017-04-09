Minecraft: Story Mode - The Complete Adventure is Now Available on Switch

The entire first season has landed on Nintendo's hybrid console.

09.04.17 - 2:42 AM

The Telltale Games and Mojang collaborationis now available on Nintendo Switch in North America, Europe, and other territories. The release includes all eight episodes offirst season, the five episodes of the original season pass and the three bonus episodes from the 'Adventure Pass' add-on series.

This is Telltale Games' first release on Nintendo's latest system and is available both at retail and digitally. It costs $39.99 in North America or the equivalent in Europe and elsewhere. In the developers own words: :



in Minecraft: Story Mode players embark on a perilous adventure across the Overworld, through the Nether, to the End, and beyond. While attempting to enter EnderCon and meet Gabriel the Warrior, Jesse and friends discover that something is wrong... something dreadful. Terror is unleashed, forcing Jesse to set out on a quest to find The Order of the Stone in hopes of saving the world from oblivion.





