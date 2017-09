Peter Triezenberg Meet Etrian Odyssey V's Pugilist in New Trailer

Getting punchy.

09.04.17 - 2:46 AM



Atlus has released another trailer for Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth, this time focused on the Pugilist class. Pugilists are physical fighters focused on bare-knuckle, hand-to-hand combat, able to paralyze enemies and sacrifice their own HP in order to dish out devastating attacks.



