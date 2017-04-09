RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Watch the First 20 Minutes of Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition
Why is there an Adam Jensen-shaped hole in my wall?
09.04.17 - 2:53 AM

Straight out of PAX West 2017, IGN has provided a first look at the gameplay of Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition, the somewhat inexplicable re-imagining of Final Fantasy XV for mobile devices. This 20 minute video shows the main cast in all their chibi-fied glory, as well as a look at the new touch-friendly combat system. You can give it a look below.

Stay tuned to RPGFan for more coverage on Final Fantasy XV.


