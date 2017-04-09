RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Final Fantasy XV Art and Design Book Coming Later This Year
Yeah, I'll be buying this in a heartbeat.
09.04.17 - 2:56 AM

Final Fantasy XV will be getting an art book, published by Cook & Becker, this December. The Art & Design of Final Fantasy XV is a 220-page coffee table book that includes art from both Final Fantasy XV and Kingsglaive. The standard edition of the book will cost $49.00 USD, while a fancy Limited edition will cost $169.00 USD that comes with some additional prints. You can order the book here.

final fantasy xv art and design book

final fantasy xv art and design limited edition

Readers can expect a carefully curated collection of art, drawings and designs that tell the story of the Kingdom of Lucis, and show the love and dedication that went into creating the world of Final Fantasy XV. The selected art ranges from pencil sketches to elaborate renders and digital paintings. These include never-before-seen artwork and screens made specifically for this art book. What shows is the detail and craft that went into designing a world in which the designers wanted to merge realism and fantasy, and draw attention to the emotional bonds between characters.

Stay tuned to RPGFan for more information on Final Fantasy XV.


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
Sunday, September 3 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
Mondays • 6pm PDT/9pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Tuesdays • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood - Omega Savage Raid
Tuesday-Thursdays • 6pm PDT/9pm EDT
Featured Content
RPGFan Reader Survey 2017
Reader Survey 2017
Complete!
 Yakuza Kiwami Review
Yakuza Kiwami
Review
 Symphonic Rain
Symphonic Rain
Review
 The Last Birdling Review
The Last Birdling
Review
 Retro Encounter 98
Retro Encounter 98
Podcast
 Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana Review
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
Review
 Ys SEVEN Review
Ys SEVEN
Review