Final Fantasy XV Art and Design Book Coming Later This Year

Yeah, I'll be buying this in a heartbeat.

09.04.17 - 2:56 AM

will be getting an art book, published by Cook & Becker, this December.is a 220-page coffee table book that includes art from bothand. The standard edition of the book will cost $49.00 USD, while a fancy Limited edition will cost $169.00 USD that comes with some additional prints. You can order the book here

Readers can expect a carefully curated collection of art, drawings and designs that tell the story of the Kingdom of Lucis, and show the love and dedication that went into creating the world of Final Fantasy XV. The selected art ranges from pencil sketches to elaborate renders and digital paintings. These include never-before-seen artwork and screens made specifically for this art book. What shows is the detail and craft that went into designing a world in which the designers wanted to merge realism and fantasy, and draw attention to the emotional bonds between characters.

