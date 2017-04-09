RPGFan
Marcos Gaspar
RPGFan Music: Final Fantasy XIV: Duality ~Arrangement Album~ Review
Double the fun!
09.04.17 - 7:23 PM

I'm always excited when I see a piano arrangement album release for game music I enjoy. Well, we get that with Final Fantasy XIV: Duality ~Arrangement Album~, together with band arranged tracks as well. I think that's really cool and spells success in my book, but I'm just a biased man blinded by his love of video game music. The venerable Mike Salbato will give you his thoughts on whether or not this is the case with Duality. Enjoy the samples and read within, dear readers.


