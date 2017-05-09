RPGFan
Mike Salbato
Twitch Tuesdays-Thursdays: Danganronpa 1 & 2
While we wait to kill harmony, let's revisit these two.
09.05.17 - 10:52 AM

Danganronpa V3 is coming our way at the end of the month, so what better time than now to replay the first two games? You don't own them, or would rather watch someone else play them, you say?

Then you're in luck, as Scott will be streaming full playthroughs of both Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc and Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair, starting tonight at 6pm Pacific/9pm Eastern. Come by tonight, and every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for the next couple weeks as he plays through these games that are sure to make even your own worst high school experiences seem like a walk in the park.





