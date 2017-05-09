RPGFan
Keegan Lee
New Details Released For Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
A new genre for a new game.
09.05.17 - 11:40 PM

Bandai Namco has released a slew of new information for their upcoming game Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, the newest entry in the Sword Art series. Unlike previous entries in the Sword Art series, which played similar to an MMO, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet will be a third-person shooter, giving off a similar feeling to the Mass Effect series.

Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet

Fatal Bullet takes place in the MMO "Gun Gale Online," which is a world where earth was ravaged centuries ago by a great war. As spaceships return to the world, players will have to fight with guns and steel to become the strongest gunner.

Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet

Players will be able to customize their fighting style from a large assortment of weaponry, such as handguns, grenade launchers, gattling guns, shotguns, and more! Along with acrobatic skills and wire actions, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet promises to deliver intense battles both online and in co-op missions!

Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet

Fatal Bullet features famous characters from the Sword Art Online series, such as Kirito and Sinon, along with characters who never appeared in "Gun Gale Online," such as Asuna and Leafa. How these characters will affect the story has yet to be revealed.

Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet is set for a worldwide release in early 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Stay tuned to RPGFan for more news and info on the Sword Art Online series!


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

TBD
Sunday, September 10 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
Mondays • 6pm PDT/9pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Tuesdays • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Danganronpa 1 & 2
Tuesday-Thursdays • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Final Fantasy XIV: Duality ~Arrangement Album~ Review
Final Fantasy XIV: Duality ~Arrangement Album~
Review
 RPGFan Reader Survey 2017
Reader Survey 2017
Complete!
 Yakuza Kiwami Review
Yakuza Kiwami
Review
 Symphonic Rain
Symphonic Rain
Review
 The Last Birdling Review
The Last Birdling
Review
 Retro Encounter 98
Retro Encounter 98
Podcast
 Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana Review
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
Review