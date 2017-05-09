New Details Released For Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet

A new genre for a new game.

09.05.17 - 11:40 PM

Bandai Namco has released a slew of new information for their upcoming game, the newest entry in theseries. Unlike previous entries in theseries, which played similar to an MMO,will be a third-person shooter, giving off a similar feeling to theseries.

Fatal Bullet takes place in the MMO "Gun Gale Online," which is a world where earth was ravaged centuries ago by a great war. As spaceships return to the world, players will have to fight with guns and steel to become the strongest gunner.

Players will be able to customize their fighting style from a large assortment of weaponry, such as handguns, grenade launchers, gattling guns, shotguns, and more! Along with acrobatic skills and wire actions, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet promises to deliver intense battles both online and in co-op missions!

Fatal Bullet features famous characters from the Sword Art Online series, such as Kirito and Sinon, along with characters who never appeared in "Gun Gale Online," such as Asuna and Leafa. How these characters will affect the story has yet to be revealed.

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet is set for a worldwide release in early 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Stay tuned to RPGFan for more news and info on the Sword Art Online series!



