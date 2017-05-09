RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Atelier Lydie & Suelle: Alchemists of the Mysterious Painting Features New and Returning Faces
Alchemy brings everybody together!
09.05.17

Gust has released some new information on the upcoming Atelier Lydie and Suelle: Alchemists of the Mysterious Painting, the next Atelier title that will be making its way to PS4, Vita, and Switch later this winter in Japan. Atelier Lydie and Suelle is being billed as an "Ordinary System RPG," focusing on the everyday lives of twin sisters Lydie and Suelle. Over the course of their alchemic adventures, the twins will end up exploring worlds contained within paintings.

atelier lydie and suelle alchemists of the mysterious painting gust artwork

atelier lydieatelier suelle

Lydie is the older twin, who is carefree and sociable while also dedicated to her alchemist's studies. On the other hand, Suelle is an adventurous tomboy who often teases her elder twin. The pair share a close bond and work at their father's small atelier in the Adalett Kingdom.

atelier paintings

atelier combat

Over the course of their journey, the twins will engage in turn-based battles and explore the worlds contained within paintings in search of alchemic ingredients, as fans have come to expect from the franchise. Additionally, they will meet new characters and some returning ones, such as Sophie and Liane. New to the series is the knight Matthias, a skilled and playful swordsman who joins the party.

atelier sophieatelier matthias

You can find the latest screenshots for Atelier Lydie & Suelle in our gallery. Stay tuned to RPGFan for more information.


