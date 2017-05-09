Atelier Lydie & Suelle: Alchemists of the Mysterious Painting Features New and Returning Faces

Alchemy brings everybody together!

09.05.17 - 11:47 PM

Gust has released some new information on the upcoming, the nexttitle that will be making its way to PS4, Vita, and Switch later this winter in Japan.is being billed as an "Ordinary System RPG," focusing on the everyday lives of twin sisters Lydie and Suelle. Over the course of their alchemic adventures, the twins will end up exploring worlds contained within paintings.

Lydie is the older twin, who is carefree and sociable while also dedicated to her alchemist's studies. On the other hand, Suelle is an adventurous tomboy who often teases her elder twin. The pair share a close bond and work at their father's small atelier in the Adalett Kingdom.

Over the course of their journey, the twins will engage in turn-based battles and explore the worlds contained within paintings in search of alchemic ingredients, as fans have come to expect from the franchise. Additionally, they will meet new characters and some returning ones, such as Sophie and Liane. New to the series is the knight Matthias, a skilled and playful swordsman who joins the party.

You can find the latest screenshots for Atelier Lydie & Suelle in our gallery. Stay tuned to RPGFan for more information.



