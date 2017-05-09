Peter Triezenberg Ultimecia Joining Dissidia Final Fantasy's Roster

TIME KOMPRESSION!

09.05.17 - 11:49 PM



Square Enix has announced that the latest character making their way to Dissidia Final Fantasy (and by extension Dissidia Final Fantasy NT) will be the sorceress Ultimecia. The ultimate antagonist of Final Fantasy VIII, Ultimecia is a returning Dissidia veteran, capable of striking opponents from a distance with deadly projectiles. Also, her battle theme remains one of the best in the series, and the version in the new trailer is, if you'll pardon the nomenclature, absolutely sick. Check out the announcement video below, and stay tuned to RPGFan for more details. Square Enix has announced that the latest character making their way to(and by extension) will be the sorceress Ultimecia. The ultimate antagonist of, Ultimecia is a returningveteran, capable of striking opponents from a distance with deadly projectiles. Also, her battle theme remains one of the best in the series, and the version in the new trailer is, if you'll pardon the nomenclature,. Check out the announcement video below, and stay tuned to RPGFan for more details.



Nova Crystallis Dissidia Final Fantasy Screenshots









