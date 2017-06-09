RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Check Out New .hack//G.U. Last Recode Screenshots and Learn About Haseo's New Form
The "Gate of Ouroboros" will open new paths.
09.06.17 - 3:57 PM

Bandai Namco has released a bevy of new screenshots and character artwork from .hack//G.U. Last Recode, the forthcoming compilation of the PlayStation 2's .hack//G.U. trilogy. Most of these focus on Haseo's new 5th form and it's exclusive weapon, the Gate of Ouroboros, which allows Haseo to utilize the power of the eight Avatars introduced from throughout the series. Each segment of the Gate of Ouroboros is divided up by Phase, and proceeding through these Phases will unlock new attacks for Haseo. On its own, the sword can switch between a longsword and a whip.

Haseo also has access to "Double Trigger," a new system that allows him to chain together multiple Skill Triggers while in his 5th form, allowing for an incredibly potent combo.

Bandai Namco also released some additional story details as well. While on his quest to save Ovan, Haseo and new character Kusabira will find themselves opposed by Vegalta, the Shadowed Calamity. Vegalta is an enormous and disgusting monstrosity that devours any data it encounters. That spells trouble for the inhabitants of The World, that's for sure.

You can find more new media for .hack//G.U. Last Recode in our gallery. Stay tuned for more information as we approach the compilation's November release date on the PS4 and Steam.


