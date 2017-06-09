New Details Revealed For Monster Hunter World

Straight from Gamescom.

09.06.17 - 4:01 PM

At Gamescom 2017, YouTuber Arekkz Gaming had a chance to sit down with Ryozo Tsujimoto and Yuya Tokuda, the producer and director, respectively, of. During the interview, Tsujimoto and Tokuda revealed some exciting new details for the game, some of which we've detailed below!

On the topic of the open world, Tokuda had this to say,



"At the time we started developing Monster Hunter: World, there were some open world games out, but not as many as now, and certainly before Zelda was seen by anybody. For a lot of them, their selling point was the size of the open world, even if it was empty. So we weren’t going for breadth, but depth; we don't have one big open map, but each map is open within itself and we want to go for breadth of detail within each map, so we’re not really going after the same thing."

On the subject of the Quest Rank structure, Tsujimoto and Tokuda had this to say,



Tokuda: "We do have the same sort of Low Rank, High Rank structure, but in the older titles when you go to High Rank, the story was no longer a concern, but this time we want to make sure the story continues on a thread throughout High Rank. One big difference in the structure is that there's no longer a separation between village hall and gathering hall quests—that distinction doesn't exist anymore. You get a quest and you can choose whether to play it solo or online." Tsujimoto: "I think we've made a nice, meaty story for you guys and as mentioned, it's something that carries throughout the entire game, so it should be a lot of fun."

And finally, on a topic that interests me greatly, Tsujimoto and Tokuda revealed new information on temporary monster companions!



Tokuda: "We have this new system where there are these native cat creatures in the environment and, unlike the previous games, you only have one Palico companion that can come on a quest with you, but your Palico can make friends with these native cats, who will teach them the language of the (smaller) monsters. Once they learn a few words, your Palico will be able to make friends with a (small) monster and temporarily join forces with it."

For the full interview, you can check out Arekkz Gaming's video below.

Monster Hunter World is set to release in early 2018 worldwide for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with a PC version scheduled for a later date. Stay tuned to RPGFan for more news and info!



