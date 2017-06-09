THQ Nordic Unveils New Action-RPG Titled 'BioMutant'

Developed by Experiment 101, and full of sentient raccoons.

09.06.17 - 4:10 PM

THQ Nordic and developer Experiment 101 have unveiled, a post-apocalyptic action-RPG, coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC sometime during 2018.

Described as an "open-world action RPG", BioMutant is set to let players take on the role of a furry, customisable avatar, able to take on the genetic mutations of different species to mix and match the way that your created character looks and plays.

Utilising a third person perspective, BioMutant aims to give players freedom of choice, whether by exploring an open-world filled with what seems like a vibrant and bright colour palette, or engaging enemies with both weapons and mutations in "unique and martial-arts styled combat".

The game has been confirmed to have a crafting system that will allow players to "mix and match parts to create your own unique single- or double-handed slash, crush and pierce melee weapons", as well as different modes of exploration, via vehicles and mounts, such as paragliders, jet skis , mechs and balloons.

THQ Nordic have, via their official YouTube channel, released a cinematic trailer for BioMutant, displaying both the tone and colourful atmosphere for the game.

Cinematic Trailer

Lastly, as a bonus, IGN has released an 11 minute gameplay demo for BioMutant, showcasing some of the points mentioned above, as well as character creation features that players will have to look forward to, in the near future.

Gameplay Demo

Personally, I'm excited to see what the Swedish-based Experiment 101 has in store within BioMutant's world, and am always up for kung fu in any genre. Plus, raccoons. All the raccoons!

Stay tuned to RPGFan for any and all news BioMutant!




