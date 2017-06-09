New Yakuza Kiwami 2 Screenshots Via Famitsu

Take a look at the shiny remade cast of characters.

09.06.17 - 4:24 PM

Embedded in the pages of the latest edition of Weekly Famitsu was a spread on SEGA's recently announced. Following in the footsteps of last month'sis a remake of the 2006 (2008 in the west) PlayStation 2 gamefeaturing an incredible new coat of paint in the form of theDragon Engine.

A larger game world than the first title, Yakuza 2 was the first in the series to feature two playable locations, Tokyo and Osaka, and picked up directly after the ending of the first game. Oh, and Goro Majima is a playable character: he's kind of a big deal. Leather bound books and rich mahogany style.

Yakuza Kiwami 2 will release in Japan on December 7th exclusively on the PlayStation 4. If you missed it, you can check out announcement trailer below as well as our gallery of the recent Famitsu pics.