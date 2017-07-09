Retro Encounter 99: Favorite RPG Casts & Characters

I get by with a little help from my friends.

09.07.17 - 12:00 PM

Today is Casts & Characters day on RPGFan! To accompany the site featured articles, Retro Encounter has five of the feature writers present to talk about their favorite RPG ensembles. Final Fantasy VII's Planeteers, Borderlands 2's weirdo heroes, Persona 4's Scooby gang, Koudelka's bickering heretics, and Final Fantasy XII's royal entourage each make an appearance. Get to know the heroes and villains of five RPGs in today's episode, and read our accompanying feature article

Featuring: Michael Sollosi, Hilary Andreff, Neal Chandran, Dom Kim, Nick Ransbottom

