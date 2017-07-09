RPGFan
Mike Salbato
Feature: Favorite RPG Casts & Characters
So a Salarian and a psychic walk into a bar in Inaba...
09.07.17 - 12:14 PM

One of the most-voted-for items in our Survey that you wanted to see more of was special features. It sure is handy that we were in the midst of putting one together while you guys, gals, and Krogans all voted, huh?

Favorite RPG Casts & Characters

Our plans for this started with Nick casually saying "what if we did this" and it quickly took off in popularity amongst the staff. So while he got the ball rolling, several other RPGFan editors got on board to discuss some of their favorite RPG ensemble casts and characters.

Some of the choices you will no doubt be familiar with, but I love the games people went with, because you are certain to be surprised by some of these. So dig in, and read the Favorite RPG Casts & Characters of nine RPGFan editors, and don't miss the accompanying spoiler-filled episode of Retro Encounter today, too!

Oh, and it may go without saying, but if you're very sensitive to spoilers and want to play these games one day, note that there are varying degrees of spoilers within!

We have plenty more features in various stages of planning, so keep coming back, and please let us know what you think of this one via social media or our forums.


