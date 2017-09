Square Enix Releases New Screenshots from Secret of Mana Remake

A fresh take on a classic title.

09.07.17 - 2:35 PM

Square Enix has released some new screenshots and artwork for the recently announced remake of. These new images provide a substantial look at how this Super Nintendo classic has translated to 3D. Check them out in our freshly updated gallery

If that's not enough for you, IGN also released an 11-minute gameplay video you can watch.

Stay tuned to RPGFan for more information.