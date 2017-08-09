Peter Triezenberg Lightning Strikes in New Mobius Final Fantasy Crossover Event

Available now!

09.08.17 - 9:07 PM



Square Enix has begun a special in-game event for the mobile title Mobius Final Fantasy. In this crossover based on Final Fantasy XIII, Lightning will be made available as Mobius Final Fantasy's first "Ultimate Hero." By using the Ultimate Hero card, the main character is strengthened and takes on Lightning's appearance. Additionally, players will be able to experience a new story based on Final Fantasy XIII, a new "Lightning Resurrection" battle system that unlocks paradigms to switch things up during combat, Hope (Hope's Guide) and Snow (Unbroken Hero) as available summons, and various other in-game bonuses.



Lightning isn't the only Final Fantasy XIII related add-on making its way to Mobius. On September 15th, Hope and Snow will replace Lightning (Knight of Etro) and Noel (Last Hunter) as the available Legend job cards. Additional story content will be unlocked, as well as a new Supreme card called "Ragnarok: FFXIII." On top of all that, a new Ranking event will begin on September 23rd. There's a lot to look forward to if you're a fan of Mobius Final Fantasy, so be sure to keep with RPGFan.com for further updates.





