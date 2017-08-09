Week in Review, 9/8/2017

09.08.17 - 9:10 PM

It should be no mystery that the RPGFan team loves to write, and we especially love to write when we get to bring you cool feature articles. And this week we get to bring you one of those along with the usual news and reviews. So enjoy the brand new feature article and check out the latest stories from Peter Triezenberg and Scott Clay and reviews from Caitlin Argyros and Nicholas Ransbottom.

Every once and a while, everyone on staff gets together to write up an amazing feature article for the website, and this time we have an extraordinarily awesome one for everyone. Some of the best RPGs come loaded with a fantastic cast of characters, and the staff has picked their favorites. Check them all out and if we missed any good ones let us know!

Yes, it wasn't a fever dream: Secret of Mana is getting a remake that will be heading our way in the future. To hold you over we've got more screenshots and videos for you. One of the best additions to be highlighted from this media update has to be the minimap, which is done in the style of the game original SNES graphics. It just oozes that SNES style that everyone loved. I have a good feeling that this one will be worth the wait.

Dogs will always be better than cats. It's a fact of life! But I guess throwing cats a bone every now and again can't hurt. And I guess that's why someone made Cat Quest. If cats somehow are your thing then, by all means, check out Caitlin's review. Enjoy the spotlight, for now, cats; Dog Quest will be five times better!

I don't know whats cooler, getting to explore Ivalice again or getting to see another story involving Ramza and Delitia again. The good news is, this October, we won't have to choose because we will be getting to do both in the wonderful new 4.1 patch for Final Fantasy XIV. Oh, and there is a bunch of other stuff in the patch as well! My hype meter is off the charts right now.

The Yakuza games are awesome, and even though many would not put them on the RPG spectrum, they still tell a cool story. This time around Nicholas Ransbottom has a review in the latest game in the series. And just so you don't have to worry, Majima will not pop up in the review, I think.

