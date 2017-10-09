Fire Emblem Warriors Trailer Introduces Us to Chrom, Lucina, and More

The Awakening crew is present and accounted for.

09.10.17 - 1:53 PM

Koei Tecmo has released the first "Heroes Introduction" trailer for. This new trailer focuses on the characters from: Chrom, Robin (male and female), Cordelia, Frederick, Lucina, and Lissa. Give it a watch below.

Koei Tecmo also released some new screenshots for the game, which you can check out in our gallery, giving us a closer look at Sakura, Elise, and Corrin (from Fire Emblem Fates).






