Peter Triezenberg Class is In Session With New Danganronpa V3 Trailer

Please remain seated.

09.10.17 - 1:56 PM



NIS America has released the third in its series of "Ultimate Roll Call" trailers for Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony. This latest video introduces us to K1-B0 (the Ultimate Robot), Gonta Gokuhara (the Ultimate Entomologist), Shuichi Saihara (the Ultimate Detective), Tsumugi Shirogane (the Ultimate Cosplayer), and Monosuke, one of the Monokubs. Check out the video below, and stay tuned for more details as we approach the game's September 26th release date.



