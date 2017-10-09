RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Class is In Session With New Danganronpa V3 Trailer
Please remain seated.
09.10.17 - 1:56 PM

NIS America has released the third in its series of "Ultimate Roll Call" trailers for Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony. This latest video introduces us to K1-B0 (the Ultimate Robot), Gonta Gokuhara (the Ultimate Entomologist), Shuichi Saihara (the Ultimate Detective), Tsumugi Shirogane (the Ultimate Cosplayer), and Monosuke, one of the Monokubs. If you listen to the Retro Encounter podcast, you can well imagine how excited I am to meet these weirdos, as well as the rest of Danganronpa V3's cast. Check out the video below, and stay tuned for more details as we approach the game's September 26th release date.




Back





Coming Up on Twitch

The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky
Sunday, September 10 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
Mondays • 6pm PDT/9pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Tuesdays • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Danganronpa 1 & 2
Tuesday-Thursdays • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Life is Strange Before the Storm Episode 1 Review
Life is Strange Before the Storm Episode 1
Review
 Favorite RPG Casts & Characters
Favorite RPG Casts & Characters
Feature
 Retro Encounter 99
Retro Encounter 99
Podcast
 Cat Quest Review
Cat Quest
Review
 Final Fantasy XIV: Duality ~Arrangement Album~ Review
Final Fantasy XIV: Duality ~Arrangement Album~
Review
 RPGFan Reader Survey 2017
Reader Survey 2017
Complete!
 Yakuza Kiwami Review
Yakuza Kiwami
Review