Peter Triezenberg NIS America to Publish The Lost Child in The West

A dungeon crawler by the El Shaddai creator.

09.10.17 - 1:58 PM



NIS America has announced that they will be bringing The Lost Child to North America and Europe sometime next year for the PS4 and Vita (the latter of which will be available as a digital download). For those who don't know, The Lost Child is a Shin Megami Tensei-esque dungeon crawler by Takeyasu Sakawi, whose previous work includes the action game El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron. Check out the announcement trailer and official synopsis from NIS below, and be sure to check back with us for more information.

Occult journalist, Hayato Ibuki, encounters a strange girl during his investigations into a series of mysterious suicides in Tokyo. She implores that Hayato must live, before bestowing upon him a mystical device that allows him to capture celestial and arcane creatures. He is now thrust into a world beyond our own, home to horrific demons and celestial beings. In it, he must delve into dungeons called Layers and solve the mystery of the device. Where his journey leads him could decide the fate of our world...



