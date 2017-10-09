ArenaNet's Latest Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire Dev Diary Released

Fire and sand await.

09.10.17 - 2:00 PM

Developer ArenaNet has released their third (and final) Dev Diary video on the forthcoming expansion for MMORPG. This latest video is focused on the game's narrative, and how the development team has approached this grand return to the Elonian desert, an area from the originalexpansion.

For those who are curious and would like to read up on their Guild Wars lore before setting out on their journey to stop the rogue god Balthazar, you can check out an official timeline ArenaNet has put together on the game's official website.

Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire will be available on September 22nd, 2017. As always, we'll keep you updated as more information becomes available.



