Life is Strange Before the Storm Episode 1: Awake Review
09.10.17 - 2:36 PM

Dear friends in the path of Hurricane Irma, we at RPGFan hope you're safe, dry, and out of harm's way. Frankly, we imagine the last thing you want to think about is a storm, but if you've got power, escapism may be just the ticket. Bob Richardson brings us a review of Life is Strange Before the Storm Episode 1: Awake, the prequel to 2015's critically acclaimed episodic game Life is Strange. This iteration stars foul-mouthed fan favorite Chloe Price and allows players to dive into her past to see what makes her tick.

Many have been skeptical of this prequel, seeing as original developers DONTNOD aren't involved in development, nor is Chloe's original voice actor Ashley Burch. But that doesn't mean it's not worth your time. Turn back the clock and take a look at Bob's review below.


