Marcos Gaspar RPGFan Music: The Lord of the Rings Online 10th Anniversary Commemorative Soundtrack Review

More MMORPG OSTs, please!

09.11.17 - 8:57 PM



Something that always bothers me when I discover an MMORPG is when they have a solid soundtrack, but unfortunately have no official album release for me to purchase (looking at you, Neo Steam)! Sure, the music is in the game folder, but I don't want to settle for that; I want better quality and track names that don't look like, "TOWN3_music.mp3." So, when we get an official release like The Lord of the Rings Online 10th Anniversary Commemorative Soundtrack, you better believe it's a big deal! However, here today to offer their thoughts on this exciting release is the distinguished Adam Luhrs. Enjoy the read and samples within, dear readers!



Adam Luhrs' The Lord of the Rings Online 10th Anniversary Commemorative Soundtrack Review



RPGFan Music

Something that always bothers me when I discover an MMORPG is when they have a solid soundtrack, but unfortunately have no official album release for me to purchase (looking at you, Neo Steam)! Sure, the music is in the game folder, but I don't want to settle for that; I want better quality and track names that don't look like, "TOWN3_music.mp3." So, when we get an official release like, you better believe it's a big deal! However, here today to offer their thoughts on this exciting release is the distinguished Adam Luhrs. Enjoy the read and samples within, dear readers!







