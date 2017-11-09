|
|
|
RPGFan Music: The Lord of the Rings Online 10th Anniversary Commemorative Soundtrack ReviewMore MMORPG OSTs, please!09.11.17 - 8:57 PM
Something that always bothers me when I discover an MMORPG is when they have a solid soundtrack, but unfortunately have no official album release for me to purchase (looking at you, Neo Steam)! Sure, the music is in the game folder, but I don't want to settle for that; I want better quality and track names that don't look like, "TOWN3_music.mp3." So, when we get an official release like The Lord of the Rings Online 10th Anniversary Commemorative Soundtrack
, you better believe it's a big deal! However, here today to offer their thoughts on this exciting release is the distinguished Adam Luhrs. Enjoy the read and samples within, dear readers!
|