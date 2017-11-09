RPGFan
Marcos Gaspar
The Lord of the Rings Online 10th Anniversary Commemorative Soundtrack Review
More MMORPG OSTs, please!
09.11.17

Something that always bothers me when I discover an MMORPG is when they have a solid soundtrack, but unfortunately have no official album release for me to purchase (looking at you, Neo Steam)! Sure, the music is in the game folder, but I don't want to settle for that; I want better quality and track names that don't look like, "TOWN3_music.mp3." So, when we get an official release like The Lord of the Rings Online 10th Anniversary Commemorative Soundtrack, you better believe it's a big deal! However, here today to offer their thoughts on this exciting release is the distinguished Adam Luhrs. Enjoy the read and samples within, dear readers!


