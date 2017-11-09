RPGFan
Chris Gebauer
Nioh 'Bloodshed's End' DLC to Launch September 26th
The last content for the buttery smooth slice and dice Souls-like.
09.11.17 - 9:38 PM

Koei Tecmo has announced that the final downloadable content for the Team Ninja Sengoku era Souls-like Nioh called 'Bloodshed's End' will release on September 26th. The content will cost $9.99, unless you have the season pass, cause then it's free!

Nioh Bloodshed's End

The content picks up right after the end of 'Defiant Honor' and sees protagonist William dealing with a new uprising and war following the siege of Osaka Castle. 'Bloodshed's End' will come with new story, sub, and Twilight missions as well as new mode called The Abyss. According to the post on The PlayStation Blog, "This new mode offers epic battles and unique challenges for the most skilled players. We'll have more to reveal on this mode before launch."

Nioh Bloodshed's End

Of course there will also be new Yokai, Guardian Spirits, characters, and a new difficulty level (cause why not?! BE HARDCORE).

Nioh is currently available for the PlayStation 4.


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky
Sunday, September 10 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
Mondays • 6pm PDT/9pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Tuesdays • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Danganronpa 1 & 2
Tuesday-Thursdays • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
The Lord of the Rings Online 10th Anniversary Commemorative Soundtrack Review
The Lord of the Rings Online 10th Anniversary Commemorative Soundtrack
Review
 Life is Strange Before the Storm Episode 1 Review
Life is Strange Before the Storm Episode 1
Review
 Favorite RPG Casts & Characters
Favorite RPG Casts & Characters
Feature
 Retro Encounter 99
Retro Encounter 99
Podcast
 Cat Quest Review
Cat Quest
Review
 Final Fantasy XIV: Duality ~Arrangement Album~ Review
Final Fantasy XIV: Duality ~Arrangement Album~
Review
 RPGFan Reader Survey 2017
Reader Survey 2017
Complete!