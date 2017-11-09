Nioh 'Bloodshed's End' DLC to Launch September 26th

The last content for the buttery smooth slice and dice Souls-like.

09.11.17 - 9:38 PM

Koei Tecmo has announced that the final downloadable content for the Team Ninja Sengoku era Souls-likecalled 'Bloodshed's End' will release on September 26th. The content will cost $9.99, unless you have the season pass, cause then it's free!

The content picks up right after the end of 'Defiant Honor' and sees protagonist William dealing with a new uprising and war following the siege of Osaka Castle. 'Bloodshed's End' will come with new story, sub, and Twilight missions as well as new mode called The Abyss. According to the post on The PlayStation Blog, "This new mode offers epic battles and unique challenges for the most skilled players. We'll have more to reveal on this mode before launch."

Of course there will also be new Yokai, Guardian Spirits, characters, and a new difficulty level (cause why not?! BE HARDCORE).

Nioh is currently available for the PlayStation 4.



