Demon Gaze II 'Welcome to Asteria!' Trailer
A look see at what to expect on a dungeon dive.
09.11.17 - 9:41 PM

NIS America has released a new trailer for their upcoming dungeon crawling sequel Demon Gaze II. The trailer is titled 'Welcome to Asteria!' and does its name justice, giving viewers a taste of what to expect while delving the game's dungeons.

You can check out this new hotness below:

Demon Gaze II will be making its way to the PlayStation 4 and PS Vita in North America on November 14th and in Europe on November 17th.


