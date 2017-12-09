Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana PC Version Delayed to Indefinite Date

Well, you can still get it on PS4 and Vita, at least!

09.12.17 - 10:16 AM

Good news! The latest title in Falcom's long-running Ys series releases today. Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana was planned to release today on PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and PC. While the two PlayStation versions are indeed now available, publisher NIS America has delayed the PC release to "improve gameplay quality."

NISA's press release issued yesterday reads:

NIS America has previously announced that the Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA for PC will release in tandem with the PlayStation®4 and PlayStation®Vita North American release date on September 12, 2017. We regret to inform fans that the title will be pushed back due to continued efforts to improve gameplay quality. Please stay tuned for an updated release date for the PC version. The North American and European release dates for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita versions will remain to be September 12 and September 15, respectively.







If you haven't seen it yet, don't miss Derek's review of Ys VIII, based on his time with the PS4 version. We've also wrapped our review for the PS Vita release – which is slightly different than it's shinier, bigger brother – so look for that later this morning!



