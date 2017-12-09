Peter Triezenberg Okami HD Coming to PS4, XB1, and PC This December

Amaterasu is back, baby.

Capcom has announced that Okami HD will be making its way to the current generation of consoles, as a physical and digital release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, as well as digitally on PC. Originally released in 2006, Okami is an action-adventure title from the now-defunct Clover Studios, beloved for its beautiful art direction. It will cost $19.99 USD, allowing players to experience this gorgeous classic for a very affordable price. You can find an official synopsis and announcement trailer below.

In Okami HD players take on the role of Amaterasu, the Japanese sun goddess who inhabits the form of a legendary white wolf Shiranui on a quest to defeat Orochi, an eight-headed demon and tyrannical monster responsible for turning the world into a ruined wasteland. Players must use Amaterasu's magical abilities and arsenal of items, attacks and Celestial Brush techniques to restore the land of Nippon to its previous glory full of life and color. Along the way, Amaterasu will be called upon to help a cast of quirky and intriguing characters and defeat a bevy of brutal enemies to rid the land of Orochi's curse.



