Mike Salbato
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Dated for December 1st with Special Edition [Developing]
Nintendo Direct brings all the release dates to the yard. Or something.
09.13.17 - 6:19 PM

Revealed on the now-live Nintendo Direct presentation via two new trailers, Monolith Soft's first Nintendo Switch RPG, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, is indeed coming this winter, now officially dated for December 1st, 2017.

There will be a Special Edition available, and even a Xenoblade Chronicles 2-themed Pro Controller.

UPDATE: The Special Edition will include "common" items like a Sound Selection CD, and a metal game case... but of note is a 220-page hardcover art book! And no matter how many games have Steelbook cases, if they have stunning cover art like this, I never tire of it:

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Special Edition

The themed Pro Controller also looks particularly great. Click the preview image to see more:

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Pro Controller Switch

Finally, Nintendo released several new screenshots of Xenoblade Chronicles 2, plus some gorgeous high resolution environment artwork. You know the drill, click through the images below to see everything new:

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Environment Artwork Switch

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Environment Artwork Switch

Story is developing!

We'll be updating this story if any more details surface, but otherwise, watch the presentation live right here:




