New Switch RPG Project Octopath Traveler Gets Demo Tonight

What are you doing, download the demo already!

09.13.17 - 8:29 PM

During the Nintendo Direct presentation today we finally got the first real look at Square Enix'sthat is due out for the Switch. The team behind theseries is spearheading this game and is using a beautiful art style of both 2D and 3D which the developers have coined as HD-2D. The best part is that a demo of the game will be available to play today on the Nintendo Switch E-Shop. Square Enix is also releasing a survey to collect player's feedback. Check out the trailer below.

Check back with RPGFan for more information on Project Octopath Traveler when it becomes available.



