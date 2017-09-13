Nintendo Releases New Information on Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon

Dusk and Dawn would have been better names. Just saying, Nintendo!

09.13.17 - 10:03 PM

Nintendo has revealed some tantalizing new information aboutandduring their recent Nintendo Direct broadcast. As many fans have expected, the main story of the game is centered on the Legendary Pokémon Necrozma, who has captured Solgaleo/Lunala to take on new forms. These new forms are called Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma.andwill be adding new locales, clothing options, and even new Pokémon to the Alola region, such as the new Ultra Beasts UB-Burst and UB-Assembly.

There's more Pokémon goodness on the horizon, too, as those who pre-purchase the digital version of Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon will receive 12 Quick Balls for free. As previously reported, players will be eligible to download a Rockruff around launch, which will be able to evolve into Lycanroc's new Dusk Form and utilize it's unique Z-Move, Splintered Stormshards. Last, but not least, the downloadable versions of Pokémon Gold and Silver will be available on September 22nd: pre-purchasing either title will net you a special Celebi for use in Sun, Moon, Ultra Sun, and Ultra Moon. You can watch the complete segment of the Nintendo Direct below, and stay tuned to RPGFan for more information.