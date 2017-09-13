Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth Demo Is Out Now!

Nothing like instant gratification.

09.13.17 - 10:08 PM

I tell you, there's nothing like watching an Apple keynote or Nintendo Direct and getting to that piece of news that just randomly says "Oh, and this is available... right now!"

That happened twice with this afternoon's Nintendo Direct: We don't cover Minecraft here, but it was quite a surprise to see Minecraft 3DS launch immediately following the broadcast.

More relevant to you RPG fans is that Atlus also released a demo version of Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth on the Nintendo 3DS eShop. So show "Man in Armor" what it means to be an adventurer:



The demo offers up every class and character to try out, giving you the option to set up your ideal party. Even though the level is capped at 10 and the tree can only be explored to floor three, your demo save data carries over to the full game, so nothing will be in vain!

Look for Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth in the Americas on October 17th, with a Europe release date to be announced.

Finally, if you're not busy playing Metroid: Samus Returns on Friday like I will be, check out Atlus' Twitch Channel at 2pm (I believe this is Pacific time, but Atlus did not specify) where they'll be streaming the game and giving away goodies!



