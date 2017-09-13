Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology Gets New Trailer, Special Edition

One of the DS's best games is getting the VIP treatment.

09.13.17 - 10:21 PM

During the recent Nintendo Direct, it was announced that Atlus'will be getting a nifty special edition at launch. The launch edition comes with an art book and decal set, which is a nifty collectible for fans of. You can see what the launch edition looks like below, as well as check out a new trailer below. The game will launch in early 2018.