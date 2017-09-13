RPGFan
Dragon Quest Builders Coming to Nintendo Switch Next Spring
The addiction continues.
09.13.17 - 11:46 PM

Nothing surprised me more in 2016 – in terms of gaming – than how much time I found myself investing in Dragon Quest Builders. "Minecraft but prettier and with goals and a story" is how I always sum it up. Having a story and light RPG elements with tangible goals each chapter is what made the formula work for me, and I couldn't put it down.

For fellow Builders addicts like myself, the forthcoming Dragon Quest Builders 2 cannot get here soon enough. While the first game released on PlayStation 4 and PS Vita, DQB2 is coming to PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

So, perhaps it's no surprise that prior to that, Square Enix and Nintendo will be releasing a Switch edition of the first game. It will largely be the same game – hopefully with a controller button map that isn't horrible – though the Switch version will feature some exclusive additions, like this Great Saber Cub mount:

Dragon Quest Builders Great Saber Cub Nintendo Switch


Not merely a speed boost – though he does grant that – by defeating enemies with this new companion, you can get "special materials." That at least partially explains the crazy new multi-textured block seen in the video:

Dragon Quest Builders Nintendo Switch


It does not, however, explain why that comically-large Dragon Quest Famicom cartridge is sitting there, let alone why it's a damn crafting station. I need to know, okay!?

Look for Dragon Quest Builders for Nintendo Switch in spring 2018, with Dragon Quest Builders 2 on PS4 and Switch to likely follow later in 2018.

Oh, also: The PlayStation versions of Dragon Quest Builders are currently 40% off in the PlayStation Store, and possibly even more discounted elsewhere. (As of this writing, the PS4 version is $29.99 on Amazon)


